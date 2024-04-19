Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after acquiring an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,831,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPLV opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

