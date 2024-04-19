Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 239,901 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,839,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,455,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $109.52 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

