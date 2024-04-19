Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 28.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 29.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 26.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.4 %

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.