Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

MDLZ opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

