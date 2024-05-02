Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $456,000 Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 6.5 %

PAYC opened at $174.10 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.91 and a 200-day moving average of $195.35.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

