Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,617 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 102,861 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.355 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

