Concord Wealth Partners Sells 248 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $195.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

