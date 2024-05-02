Cannell & Co. Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cannell & Co. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.