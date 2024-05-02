Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.