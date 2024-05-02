Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

