Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.28.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

