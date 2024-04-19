Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.28.
SAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAGE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sage Therapeutics
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.