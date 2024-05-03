Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,665.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,455 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 305,996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,316,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $525,810,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

MO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,791,021. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

