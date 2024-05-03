Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 202 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 43,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 555,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 276,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,958,000 after purchasing an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

