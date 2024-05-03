Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 120,011 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,011 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $192,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $7,274,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $193.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

