Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Billion Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 78,761 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Broadcom worth $2,378,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,238.98. The stock had a trading volume of 887,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,310.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,144.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $574.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

