Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair cut shares of Snap One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $809.79 million, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.27. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 1,447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

