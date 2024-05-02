Oder Investment Management LLC Buys 2,286 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 374,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $22.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. 97,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,506. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1157 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

