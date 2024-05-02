The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lifted by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 120.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 153,630 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

