Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oder Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $269.51. 1,968,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.98 and its 200-day moving average is $265.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.58.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

