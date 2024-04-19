TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.85 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.