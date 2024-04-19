Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ (RRGB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.83.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.