Royal Bank of Canada Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$50.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.70.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$46.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.30. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$47.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.7913715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Definity Financial Company Profile



Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

