StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

