MGO Global (MGOL) and The Competition Critical Survey

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MGO Global to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGO Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MGO Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.48 MGO Global Competitors $2.17 billion $142.11 million 16.50

MGO Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 326 1389 2091 68 2.49

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MGO Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 31.16%. Given MGO Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of MGO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, suggesting that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -357.61% -11.28% -10.94%

Summary

MGO Global rivals beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MGO Global

(Get Free Report)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MGO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.