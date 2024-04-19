Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.09.
In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astera Labs stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of Astera Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
