Intrust Bank NA Boosts Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Tenable were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $51,977.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,419.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Tenable Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

