Stifel Nicolaus Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$104.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$74.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.18. The company has a market cap of C$43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$88.27.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

