Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 961 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,238,000 after buying an additional 480,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,252,000 after buying an additional 56,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,671,000 after buying an additional 146,916 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.30. 538,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,084. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

