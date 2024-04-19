CIBC Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$304.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$306.00 to C$304.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cormark cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$319.69.
Boyd Group Services Stock Down 1.6 %
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5566397 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
