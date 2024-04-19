CIBC Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$304.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$306.00 to C$304.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cormark cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$319.69.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BYD

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BYD traded down C$4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching C$270.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$297.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$275.04. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$212.82 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5566397 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.