Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNQ. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$108.40.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$105.74. 1,057,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,745. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$69.83 and a 52-week high of C$112.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$97.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.6092114 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.60, for a total transaction of C$106,344.80. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Insiders sold a total of 332,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,567,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

