First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,819 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 81,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Eaton by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ETN traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.22. 427,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,213. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $165.24 and a 52 week high of $333.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.