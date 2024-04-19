Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.60.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
