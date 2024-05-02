Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,348.35 and last traded at $1,341.35. Approximately 236,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,883,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,338.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,310.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

