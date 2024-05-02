Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Update

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,970,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 25,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 283,410 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

