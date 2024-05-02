Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49, RTT News reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $246.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.