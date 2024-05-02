Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49, RTT News reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
Shares of EL stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $246.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
