Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of FEDU stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Four Seasons Education has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $11.82.
About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Four Seasons Education (Cayman)
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Starbucks: Indicators Turns Bearish, New Lows in Sight
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.