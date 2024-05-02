Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of FEDU stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Four Seasons Education has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

