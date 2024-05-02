OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

OneMain Stock Down 2.6 %

OMF stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. OneMain has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

