C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Posts Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $106.14.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.