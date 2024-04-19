Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:DPM traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.78. 116,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,126. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.19.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.137045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total transaction of C$62,316.89. In other news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total transaction of C$85,338.00. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total transaction of C$62,316.89. Insiders have sold 79,790 shares of company stock worth $798,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

