Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,663,339,000 after buying an additional 514,120 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,242.72. 652,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,310.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,144.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

