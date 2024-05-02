Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLEX. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

FLEX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.10. 2,453,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Flex by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

