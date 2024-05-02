Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $74.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

