Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $74.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also

Dividend History for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

