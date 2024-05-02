Algoma Central Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

ALC traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of C$14.14 and a 1 year high of C$15.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.85. The company has a market cap of C$567.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.60 million. Algoma Central had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algoma Central will post 1.7588235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

