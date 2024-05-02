Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33,514.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.47. 11,966,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,158,242. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

