Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,685 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,345,000 after acquiring an additional 612,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGSH traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,017. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

