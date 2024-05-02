Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $709.12 and last traded at $724.34. 2,852,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,649,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $738.30.

Specifically, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $952.15 and a 200 day moving average of $577.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

