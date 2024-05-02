Head to Head Survey: Aris Mining (ARMN) and The Competition

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aris Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Aris Mining Competitors -51.60% -3.37% -0.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million $11.42 million 202.00 Aris Mining Competitors $1.62 billion -$84.44 million 3.99

This table compares Aris Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aris Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aris Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining Competitors 856 3255 3967 103 2.41

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 234.99%. Given Aris Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Aris Mining beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

