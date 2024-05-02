Truist Financial Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $75.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get Etsy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETSY

Etsy Trading Down 16.5 %

Shares of ETSY traded down $11.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.23. 5,843,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,363. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65. Etsy has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,042,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,528,000 after purchasing an additional 425,620 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $7,304,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 37,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.