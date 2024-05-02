Amphenol Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Amphenol has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $119.85. 428,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

