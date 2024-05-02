Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VFH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,254. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.20. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

